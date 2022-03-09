Garmin launches Instinct 2 smartwatch series in India

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd has announced the launch of its newest addition to the Instinct family smartwatch, the Instinct 2 Series.

The smartwatch comes in two sizes - a traditional 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel.

The watch is “built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters,” the brand said.

It comes with a host of wellness features such as wrist-based heart rate to monitor during workouts, Stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox sensors, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

The smartwatch also comes with preloaded sports applications and activities, including VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT, and Daily Suggested Workout. It also has a multisport activity feature that allows users to transition between activities and continue to view their total time and distance.

“Users’ families and friends can follow the activities of their loved ones through text messaging and can be notified in the event of an emergency with the help of Instinct 2’s Incident Detection feature,” it said.

Users can get free downloads of applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store.

The watch provides up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode, the brand said.Further, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting a new battery life standard for Garmin.

The Instinct 2 Series provides two purpose-built editions with dedicated features. The Instinct 2 Solar - Tactical Edition, popular among military people, includes specific tactical features such a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode and is available in black or coyote tan.

The Camo editions come with Graphite patterns.

Pre-booking

Users can pre-book Garmin Instinct 2 between March 8 to March 13 2022 from online- Synergizer and offline Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, Just In Time, Decathlon-Anubhava store- Bangalore, Retail Partners. The first 100 customers to pre-book Instinct 2 during the offer period will get a pair of “Saucony” casual shoe “Azura” worth ₹7,990, it said.

Price and availability

Garmin Instinct 2 will be available for sale from Monday, March 14 onwards in India.

The Instinct 2S and Instinct 2S Solar will come in graphite colour priced at ₹33,990 and ₹43,990, respectively. The watches will be available at Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury and with retail partners.

The Instinct 2 in graphite will be priced at ₹36,990 while the Instinct 2 Camo Edition in Graphite Camo will go on sale for ₹41,490. The Instinct 2 Solar will come in graphite and tial blue colours and will be available at ₹46,990. The Instinct 2 Solar Tactical edition will be available in black and coyote tan colours for ₹51,990.

The watches wil be available at Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios, Just In Time, Decathlon-Anubhava store, Bangalore and with retail partners.