Garmin launches premium smartwatches Fenix 7 series, Epix in India

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd has launched the Fēnix 7 Series and the Epix watch in India. These are the brand’s latest premium smartwatches meant for outdoor enthusiasts.

The newly launched Garmin Fēnix 7 series comes with a host of features.

Host of features

In a first, the smartwatch comes with a built-in flashlight. It supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations.

It comes with enhanced solar cell efficiency. The Power Manager function has been upgraded for increased battery life , achieving up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charged and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode, the brand said.

The device features over 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, etc. It also comes with pre-loaded high-intensity interval training workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, etc.

The watch’s Real-Time Stamina feature allows users to adjust their speed and intensity in real time based on their current physical strength.

“During long-distance races, athletes can activate the Up Ahead feature to set their strategy before the race. By using Garmin Connect, users can also create a route and mark waypoints. Once synced with the smart watch, pre-set checkpoints, water stations, medical stations and other route data will be displayed to the athlete,” it explained.

Other additional features include XC Ski Dynamics, Surfing features, MTB dynamics, Pace pro technology, Climb-pro feature, performance metric, recovery time advisor, among others.

The Garmin Epix comes with high-definition AMOLED touch screen. It also features the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens.

The device offers both touchscreen and physical button usage flexibility.

It has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world, the brand said.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers a range of health metrics and smart features including the Real Time Stamina feature apart from advanced training metrics and daily workout suggestions.

In terms of the battery life, in smartwatch mode, the battery life remains up-to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the Power Manager function is activated.

The newly launched Fēnix 7 Series and epix support Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo).

Both the outdoor smartwatches support 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body’s energy throughout the day. It also supports Pulse Ox3 that monitors the blood’s oxygen saturation in the body, stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score, respiration tracking as well as other health monitoring metrics.

“Additionally, both watches offer Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualise race prediction estimates in the watch itself with help of graphs for quick understanding of how his/her training is progressing,” it said.

Pricing and availability

The Garmin Fēnix 7 Series and epix are available in India at Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios and Just In Time, Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore and Garmin brand stores.

The Fenix 7 is priced at ₹67,990. The Fenix 7 Solar and Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar are priced at ₹82,990 and ₹93,990, respectively. The Fenix7X Sapphire Solar will be available at ₹98,990/Onwards. The Epix will be available for ₹89,990/Onwards.