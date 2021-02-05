GAZED, the AI-system for a great viewing experiencing

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Not many organisations and performers can afford live-streaming with multiple cameras, some mounted on cranes, capturing the feed from different angles to give a great viewing experience to audience.
Its here that Artificial Intelligence comes to play to help those who can’t deploy multiple cameras to capture the performance.
Imagine this. A guitarist introduces his fellow performers assisting him in the show. If you are looking at the streaming, you can’t see the emotion, if it is taken from a single camera as it is generally kept quite far from the stage.
“If you capture the performance from a single camera, you can’t really capture the mood of the actors or performers on the stage well,” Vineet Gandhi, a Professor with the Centre for Visual Information Technology (CVIT) of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad), told Business Line.
The feed captured by a single camera is best suited for archival purposes. But it is unlikely that it can attract the attention of the viewers as it is difficult for them to fathom the feelings of the performers.
A team of researchers, led by Vineet Gandhi, has developed AI algorithms that can identify persons on the stage, create virtual cameras to capture moods from the feed captured by the single camera.
Called GAZED, or eye gaze-guided Editing, uses feed captured by a solitary, static, wide-angle and high-resolution camera. It mimics a typical viewer’s gaze, which naturally moves as the object moves.
The team presented a paper titled ‘GAZED: Gaze-guided cinematic editing of wide angle monocular video recording’ at the Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems2020. KL Bhanu Moorthy, Moneish Kumar and Ramanathan Subramanian have co-authored the paper.
The AI engine in GAZED simulates multiple virtual cameras from a single video input. Using the shots generated by these virtual cameras, the virtual editor picks up relevant shots and puts them on flow.
“There is no compromise on the quality of the shots. It depends on the quality of the feed captured by the physical camera,” he said.
The team has trained the algorithm on cinematic principles such as avoiding cuts between overlapping shots, avoiding rapid shot transitions and maintaining a rhythm.
“With cameras getting more and more sophisticated, the quality of the feed captured from a camera would further increase. This would further improve the output from the GAZED system,” he said.
The beauty of the system is that it doesn’t require much time to edit the feed generated by the virtual cameras. “A two-minute feed from a single camera can be edited in two minutes,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...