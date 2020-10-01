Google launches new Google Nest Audio smart speaker

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Google on Thursday unveiled its new smart speaker, the Nest Audio.
The tech giant’s latest smart speaker is made for “music lovers.”
It comes with a slimmer design and better acoustic than its predecessor. Nest Audio is 75 per cent louder and has a 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home, Google said.
The speaker comes with a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass. Google has also minimized the use of compressors to preserve dynamic range, it said.
Features
The speaker is equipped with the Media EQ feature which enables it to automatically tune itself based on the content that the user is listening to, be it music, podcasts, audiobooks or a response from Google Assistant.
The smart speaker’s Ambient IQ feature adjusts the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.
Users can also connect the speaker with other devices if they have a Google Home, Nest Mini or a Nest Hub and make Nest Audio the centre of their home sound system.
The speaker also comes with Google’s stream transfer feature and multi-room control. The stream transfer feature lets users transfer the streaming from one device to the other using voice controls. This is available only in English. With multi-room control, users can group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices in real-time.
YouTube Music or Spotify Premium subscribers can also get music recommendations and play them on the device with the voice command, “Ok Google, recommend some music.”
Google’s Nest Audio is covered by sustainable fabric introduced with Nest Mini last year. The enclosure of the speaker including the fabric, housing, foot, and a few smaller parts is made from 70 per cent recycled plastic, Google said.
In India, the speaker will come in Chalk and Charcoal colours.
Nest Audio will be available in India on Flipkart and at other retail outlets later this month. The device is priced at $99.99. Google is yet to provide India-specific pricing for the smart speaker.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...