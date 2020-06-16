Google may launch its new Nest-branded smart speaker ‘prince’

Tech giant Google is planning to launch its next Nest-branded smart speaker rumored to be called “prince”, sources familiar with the development revealed to 9to5Google.

The new tech product will fall along the lines of the fabric-based design language of the Nest Mini, Nest Hub, and the still-not-renamed Google Home Max.

The code-name of the device is ‘prince’, and it is a display-less and in a similar vein to the Sonos one. That would mean larger speaker drivers — a noticeable bump up from original Google Home which features a “high excursion speaker with 2-inch driver”. However, it is no longer available.

That would put the sound capabilities of the new product matching the original Google Home and the Google Home Max, the latter of which features two woofers and two tweeters.

The software of this device will feature the usual Google Assistant that powers the company’s other smart speaker products, the 9to5Google report said.

“We’re not aware of any unique software capabilities, but it would be wise to assume it will build on the existing functionality. Features like stereo speaker pairing — originally shown off with its sibling the Google Home Max — will likely appear here too,” it stated in its report.

May take time

However, the official announcement is yet to be made by Google. The report speculated that the delay in the release of the Pixel 4a may also push the release of new speaker. It’s possible that Google will not transit new hardware products until the fall.

As for price, 9to5Google estimated that it will be comparatively higher than the price of the original Google Home, but lower in price than the Home Max.

Meanwhile, Google declined the comment on this story.

The original Google Home launched in 2016 alongside the first Google Pixel, Chromecast Ultra, the Daydream VR headset and Google Wifi.

Later in the year, Google built on the original design with a more fabric-based look for the then-called Home Mini and Home Max, leaving behind the customizability of the original’s replaceable covers.

Products Google plans to launch in 2020 include the budget-friendly Pixel 4a smartphone, a not-so-high-end Pixel 5, a Nest/Chromecast dongle codenamed Sabrina with Android TV, and probably more. Pixel Buds are in the rear-view.