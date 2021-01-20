Harman debuts audio brand JBL Commercial in India with the launch of two new lavalier microphones

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Harman Professional Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of its audio brand JBL Commercial for the India market.
“There is now a growing section of consumers starting as content creators and working professionals. For these promising and ambitious consumers, we are excited to introduce the JBL Commercial line in India,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director – Sales & Marketing, Harman Professional Solutions, India and SAARC.
The brand introduced its first range of products which includes two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B.
JBL Commercial CSLM20 is an omnidirectional Lavalier microphone. The mic comes with a windshield and a comfortable earphone for audio monitoring. The device is also compatible with most smartphones, laptops, PC/Mac, and tablets, the company said.
JBL Commercial CSLM20B is a battery-powered lavalier microphone with 3.5mm TRRS jack. The is ideal for recording, podcast, interviews, vlogging, presentations and speeches. The microphone can capture audio all around with its 360 degrees omnidirectional audio pickup. It is compatible with smartphones, most DSLR cameras, mixers and amplifiers.
Today, the JBL Professional Commercial mics are available, exclusively on Amazon India at a launch price of ₹999 each.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...