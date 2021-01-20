Harman debuts audio brand JBL Commercial in India with the launch of two new lavalier microphones

Harman Professional Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of its audio brand JBL Commercial for the India market.

“There is now a growing section of consumers starting as content creators and working professionals. For these promising and ambitious consumers, we are excited to introduce the JBL Commercial line in India,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director – Sales & Marketing, Harman Professional Solutions, India and SAARC.

The brand introduced its first range of products which includes two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B.

JBL Commercial CSLM20 is an omnidirectional Lavalier microphone. The mic comes with a windshield and a comfortable earphone for audio monitoring. The device is also compatible with most smartphones, laptops, PC/Mac, and tablets, the company said.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B is a battery-powered lavalier microphone with 3.5mm TRRS jack. The is ideal for recording, podcast, interviews, vlogging, presentations and speeches. The microphone can capture audio all around with its 360 degrees omnidirectional audio pickup. It is compatible with smartphones, most DSLR cameras, mixers and amplifiers.

Today, the JBL Professional Commercial mics are available, exclusively on Amazon India at a launch price of ₹999 each.