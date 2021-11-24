Hero Electronix on expansion mode post pandemic

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Hero Electronix, Hero Group’s venture into the technology space, is on an expansion mode for new smart devices and export markets in the emerging countries, a top official said.
The company will introduce products like dashcams for automobiles, drones, smart glasses, car trackers, smart helmets and healthcare products.
“We have grown by eight times in the last two years with over $100 million in revenue and sold 75,000 units of smart devices and electronics in the last year only. We have a built a lot of traction in the market with 800 stores, online and offline, in 35 cities,” Nikhil Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electronix, told BusinessLine.
He said the company’s Qubo brand, which is mainly into smart home solutions and devices, has a good market share in the ₹6,000-crore home security market and expected to grow further in the future.
On expansion, Rajpal said, “We have already started exporting to West Asia and now looking at more emerging markets. In India too, we are looking at expansion in eastern and southern parts.”
On investment, he said the company has raised about $40 million only for one of its business verticals —Tessolve Semiconductors. On other brands like Qubo, the company invests around ₹40 crore every year.
Meanwhile, Hero Electronix launched two new products, Qubo Smart Cam 360 and Qubo Smart Door Lock, on Wednesday. Priced at ₹2,890, the AI powered smart 360 cam will not only attract smart homes customers but also small offices and businesses to ensure 24x7 security, the company said.
The smart door lock is priced at ₹13,990 onwards and would allow the consumer to go keyless and enjoy living a convenient and smarter way of life, it said.
“We have introduced two new products that not only offer security but also convenience to our consumers. We have newly entered the smart door lock category with our product and are keen on further expanding our line of products,” Rajpal said adding that the products will be available across offline outlets and e-commerce portals, including Amazon and also on Qubo’s own website.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...