JBL launches new headset range for Indian gaming enthusiasts

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
JBL, today, announced the launch of the first-ever JBL headset range in India designed exclusively for gamers, featuring the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™.
The company mentioned that the JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy to provide a competitive advantage. The headset particularly caters to gamers and creates climactic effects. The JBL Quantum Range will be available through www.JBL.com and at all leading online and retail stores in India from today.
The launch follows an exciting announcement of the JBL’s association with lifestyle power brand and gaming organization ‘100 Thieves’ bringing on board some of the top competitive global gamers in the industry.
The new range will cater to a burgeoning gaming industry in the country. The online gaming segment was estimated to be a $1.1 billion opportunity by 2021, according to a Google-KPMG report in 2017, which is now expected to increase at a much faster pace.
There are around seven headset models available, from wired to wireless and affordable to a professional level, the range includes options for both casual and competitive gamers.
The flagship JBL Quantum ONE provides better sound quality as it is built exclusively with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology, the company informed.
This feature uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, so competitive gamers can hear enemies and their movements. The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600, and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND™ sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software. This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds as it facilitates next-gen cinematic game immersion.
Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said, “At JBL, we know sound better than most, and we are excited to serve Indian consumers who are looking for the most accurate soundscape while gaming. The JBL Quantum Range has been developed with extensive testing resulting in a highly immersive experience that makes every gamer more competitive. The QuantumSURROUND™ technology is one of the most advanced technologies available for gaming headsets that is engineered to outperform most other spatial sound tech offerings in the world.”
The JBL Quantum headsets will be available at the following price (MRP):
· Quantum 100: INR 3999
· Quantum 200: INR 5999
· Quantum 300: INR 6999
· Quantum 400: INR10999
· Quantum 600: INR 16999
· Quantum 800: INR 22999
· Quantum One: INR 29999 ·
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...