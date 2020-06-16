JBL launches new headset range for Indian gaming enthusiasts

JBL, today, announced the launch of the first-ever JBL headset range in India designed exclusively for gamers, featuring the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™.

The company mentioned that the JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy to provide a competitive advantage. The headset particularly caters to gamers and creates climactic effects. The JBL Quantum Range will be available through www.JBL.com and at all leading online and retail stores in India from today.

The launch follows an exciting announcement of the JBL’s association with lifestyle power brand and gaming organization ‘100 Thieves’ bringing on board some of the top competitive global gamers in the industry.

The new range will cater to a burgeoning gaming industry in the country. The online gaming segment was estimated to be a $1.1 billion opportunity by 2021, according to a Google-KPMG report in 2017, which is now expected to increase at a much faster pace.

There are around seven headset models available, from wired to wireless and affordable to a professional level, the range includes options for both casual and competitive gamers.

The flagship JBL Quantum ONE provides better sound quality as it is built exclusively with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology, the company informed.

This feature uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, so competitive gamers can hear enemies and their movements. The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600, and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND™ sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE™ PC software. This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds as it facilitates next-gen cinematic game immersion.

Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said, “At JBL, we know sound better than most, and we are excited to serve Indian consumers who are looking for the most accurate soundscape while gaming. The JBL Quantum Range has been developed with extensive testing resulting in a highly immersive experience that makes every gamer more competitive. The QuantumSURROUND™ technology is one of the most advanced technologies available for gaming headsets that is engineered to outperform most other spatial sound tech offerings in the world.”

The JBL Quantum headsets will be available at the following price (MRP):

· Quantum 100: INR 3999

· Quantum 200: INR 5999

· Quantum 300: INR 6999

· Quantum 400: INR10999

· Quantum 600: INR 16999

· Quantum 800: INR 22999

· Quantum One: INR 29999 ·