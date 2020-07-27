Leica Camera launches Leica M10-R, price starts at ₹6,95,000

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
German luxury camera maker Leica Camera has recently launched its new camera in the Leica M series- the Leica M10 R across the globe.
The Leica M10-R is a compact digital view and range finder system camera.
The camera has an all-metal die-cast magnesium body with synthetic leather covering and weighs 660 grams.
The top panel is brass top and the base comes with black or silver chrome-plated finish.
The M10-R’s sensor offers a resolution of over 40 megapixels. The camera’s base sensitivity starts at ISO 100 and goes up to ISO 50000. The maximum exposure time has been increased to 16 minutes as compared to its predecessors.
It offers DNG resolution of 7864 x 5200 pixels (40,89MP) and JPEG resolution of 7840 x 5184 Pixel (40,64MP), 5472x 3648 Pixel (20 MP) and 2976 x 1984 Pixel (6MP).
The shutter speed for aperture priority is continuous from 125s to 1⁄4000s, for manual adjustment, it is 8s to 1⁄4000s in half steps and from 8s to 125s in whole steps. For long exposures, the shutter speed can go up to maximum 125s (in conjunction with self-timer T function. It has an HSS linear flash mode for faster synchronisation with the flash.
The camera supports storage through SD cards up to 2GB, SDHC cards up to 32GB or SDXC cards up to 2TB
It comes with a 1300mAh battery. The camera supports Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n standard.
The Leica M10-R will be available in India in August. The recommended retail price is ₹6,95,000 inclusive of GST, the brand said.
