Lenovo launches Yoga series, Legion gaming laptops in India

Lenovo has launched the Yoga series, and Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops in India.

The Legion series consists of Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i; under IdeaPad there is IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. The devices are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processor. “The 12th Generation Intel Core processors are a revolutionary step forward for the x86 architecture,” said George Chacko, Director, Global Account Sales, APJ, Intel technology Asia Pte Ltd.

Availability and pricing

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i — available in grey variants — are priced ₹1,69,990, ₹1,06,990, and ₹1,14,990, respectively. The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro and Legion Slim 7i are priced ₹1,44,990, ₹1,64,990, and ₹1,50,990, respectively, and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i ₹84,990.

The Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops are available for pre-order. The devices will be available across online and offline channels, including Amazon India, on July 23, 2022.

Specifications

Yoga series laptops are powered by 12th generation Intel Core processor and third-generation EVO certification. The Yoga 9i has an OLED display with a 2.5k resolution. The Legion 5i and 5i Pro have a battery capacity of 80Wh. The laptops are pre-loaded with a three-month Xbox Game Pass for over 100 PC games.