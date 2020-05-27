Milagrow iMAP 9.0: Fast, smart and does the job on its own

Resilience and relevance, a current need
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
Cleaning has become the one preoccupation of homes and business establishments in these times of the pandemic. Not only have we become more conscious of hygiene, we also have the time to clean, locked down in our homes, or facing emptier spaces in offices.
But it’s hard work to keep up for months on end. Some places like hospitals, of course, need continuous cleaning with barely any letup. That’s where robotic vacuum cleaners could come into their own.
Robotic equipment maker Milagrow recently launched its iMAP 9.0 vacuum cleaning robot and deployed it in hospitals like AIIMS. The machine is also usable in homes, though many would argue that Indian homes are too small and stuffed with objects to be suitable candidates for automatic cleaning and our cities too dusty and dirty to make robotic cleaning feasible.
Looking at my own apartment, I think a product like Milagrow’s iMAP 9.0 would help, but I would be annoyed at having to then go and tackle corners manually. All the same, considering it can both seep up dirt and mop, I might have been interested if I hadn’t already spent on vacuum cleaning gear. The iMAP 9.0 is one of those round puck-like machines of the type we’ve seen from other companies, notably, iRobot and, these days, Xiaomi’s crowdfunded Mi Robot which many would like to try out.
Meanwhile, the iMAP 9 is manufactured in India and for India, where wet cleaning is as important as dry. In fact, if you mix disinfectant solution with the water in its tank, you can actually sanitise the floor. Milagrow says you can put in a sodium hypochlorite solution and kill infective Covid spores on the ground. It further says iMap 9.0 comes with an optional health ion generator which produces anions to strengthen the immune system, prevent respiratory disorders, and even claims to reduce stress, improve oxygen in bloodstream, improve mood, reduce depression and anger. That sounds like you can do away with your therapist.
The iMAP 9 does the job on its own. It has the brushes and mopping patch inside and all you really need to do is turn the power on. In fact, if you aren’t there, you can schedule it to start off and do the job using the companion app. Like similar robot cleaners, it has sensors to see where it is and avoid obstacles. Even if it bumps into anything, it’s a light touch and it then turns away to circumvent the object to continue cleaning. It climbs reasonable obstacles like room dividers or gets on top of a carpet or rug to clean that too, with its separate brushes.
The robot uses a laser sensing technology and a patented Real Time Terrain Recognition Technology (RT2RT) to move about. According to Milagrow, it’s faster than anything else. One can operate an entire fleet of such robots in places like hospitals and large offices where the machines will do better because of the extent of open floor spaces. The robot is even intelligent enough to remember what is unfinished and take up where it left off, should its run time of approximately one hour be up.
Once it’s been through your home or office, the robot maps the area, as you can see anytime in the app. With that in place, you can now ask it to clean certain specific areas and stop it from going around to others, should you need to. It’s silent and carries on until it runs out of charge or finishes and goes back to its docking station to click back onto place. The one really nice thing is that it’s sheer fun to watch. You can get addicted to watching the round thing go about with some suspense thrown in for when it nears an object.
The only problem is that it really can’t tackle cables and other tangly things like shoelaces lying around on the floor. Any vacuum cleaner would have a problem with that, of course. Eventually, though, it’s not true that it continues on without human intervention. Tanks need to be filled, bins emptied, and filters kept in good condition.
Price: ₹79,990, available widely online
Pros: Automatic working, app controllable, fast, can take in disinfectants, intelligent with ability to use its mapping for subsequent jobs
Cons: Expensive, has a small tank and bin, battery runs out in an hour or so, finds corners difficult, needs care
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A couple of months before we as a nation, and community, were enveloped by the malaise ‘Covid-19’, I was ...
This made-for-India robotic vacuum cleaner has wet and dry cleaning and you can even throw in some ...
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...