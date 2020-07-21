Nikon launches the Z 5 camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.
Nikon Corporation launched on Tuesday the Nikon Z 5 camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3. The camera is aimed at creators helping them capture “media ready images and videos,” the company said. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, said, “The new Nikon Z 5 is for users who are seeking to push their boundaries in photography and videography or are just starting out to pursue their creative vision.”
The Nikon Z 5 is compact camera weighing approximately 675 grams. The device is equipped with 5-axis in-camera Vibration Reduction (VR) of up to five stops. Users can choose between two VR mode — normal and sport — options.
The Nikon Z 5 features touch-screen display with a customisable “i-Menu” that provides shortcuts to frequently used settings in one interface. The camera is equipped with double SD memory card slots. For effects, Z 5 offers 20 different types of Creative Picture Control, which works similar to app filters. These can be applied to both stills and movies.
The camera supports USB charging and can be charged with a USB Power Bank. The NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens is complementary to the Z 5. The full-frame format zoom lens for mirror-less cameras weighs around 195 gm. It features a button-less retractable mechanism. It is equipped with a focus-breathing reduction feature for adjusting focus.
The products will be available with Nikon authorised retailers starting August 27. The Z 5 body without the lens can be purchased at ₹1,13,995 while the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens alone costs ₹39,995.
The Z 5 kit with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens is priced at ₹1,36,995. The Z 5 kit with NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 lens and the Z 5 kit with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens is priced at ₹1,71,995 and ₹1,58,995, respectively.
