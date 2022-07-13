Nikon may exit DSLR market

Nikon, the Japan-based camera maker, reportedly plans to exit from the single-lens reflex or SLR camera business and instead focus on mirrorless cameras, according to a Nikkei report. The report comes amidst rising competition in the smartphone industry. Nikon D6 DSLR is the latest model in the market.

The world’s second largest camera maker sees an opportunity to beat smartphone manufacturers through unique and updated features, Nikkei reported. It also stated that Nikon will continue to manufacture the lined-up SLR cameras.

Last year, Canon exited from SLR cameras, citing the growing preference for mirrorless cameras.

Nikon discontinued two of its affordable DSLR camera series — D3500 and D5600, saying it wanted to “focus on mid- to high-end cameras and lenses for professional photographers and hobbyists”.