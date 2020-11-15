No official PS5 launch date for India announced yet, confirms Sony

Sony is confirmed that an official launch date for India for its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5 is yet to be confirmed.

The console will hit global markets on November 19. However, in a Facebook post earlier this week, Sony said that it is yet to announce a launch date for India.

“We are overwhelmed by the positive enthusiasm surrounding PS5. As communicated previously, availability in each country is subject to, among other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics,” read the post.

“To confirm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not announced a launch date for PS5 in India. We will share an update on launch date for India as soon as more information becomes available; meanwhile please continue to monitor the official PlayStation channels,” Sony added.

Believed to be one of the reasons for the delay of the console’s India launch, a trademark dispute related to the PS5 in India was also resolved last month.

A man named Hitesh Aswani from Delhi had filed for the PS5 trademark in India last year, according to a report by The Mako Reactor. While Sony had filed for the trademark in February this year.

Aswani had then withdrawn his application, first reported by Detective Gaming. The details are also available on the Government of India’s Public Search of Trade Marks website. Aswani’s PS5 trademark application had been filed under application number 4332863.

Sony had not officially commented on the dispute.

Though the launch date is yet to be announced, India specific pricing for the gaming console has already been announced. The PS5 will come in two variants — the gaming console and the digital edition. The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.