OnePlus launches OnePlus Band in India, price starts at ₹2,499

OnePlus on Monday launched its new fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band in India.

OnePlus Band is the company’s first-ever wearable device. The device comes with an AMOLED colour display. In terms of dust and water resistance, the band has IP68 and 5ATM ratings.

It comes with the standard features of a smart fitness tracker including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. It also includes a sleep-tracking feature, real-time heart rate tracking and personalised heart rate alerts.

The fitness tracker comes with 13 exercise modes that include yoga and cricket. It can be synched with the all-new OnePlus Health app.

Other features of the app include smart notifications. Users can also control their music and camera shutter through the app. The tracker also allows users to view incoming calls on-the-go.

The OnePlus Band comes with a 100mAh battery which can last up to 14 days on a full charge, the company said.

The device will be available for purchase via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members, from 9:00 AM IST on January 12, 2021, exclusively on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Out of the box, the OnePlus Band will be available with the standard black strap. Users have the option to purchase the navy and tangerine grey colour options separately.

Open sale for the OnePlus Band will begin January 13 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

The OnePlus Band will be available at ₹2,499. The tangerine grey and Navy dual-coloured straps will be available separately at ₹399 each.