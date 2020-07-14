OnePlus to launch OnePlus Buds on July 21

OnePlus announced on Monday that it will launch OnePlus Buds, the company’s first-ever true wireless earphones, on July 21.

OnePlus will “eliminate all wires” from this audio device. The brand had launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017.

Recently, it had launched its The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.”

OnePlus Buds will be launched alongside the company’s new affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, on July 21.

The brand had officially confirmed the name of the anticipated affordable smartphone line from the company earlier this month.

“After more than six years focused on creating flagship smartphones, OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first smartphone product line that will make the premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users,” OnePlus had said in an official statement.

The phone will have certain standard features from the existing OnePlus flagship-level products.

Lau has teased the price of the new phone to be under $500. The first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India.

The launch event will be a live-streamed on July 21 at 10 am EST. Users can download the OnePlus Nord AR App from Google Play or the Apple App Store to watch the AR event.