OnePlus TV Q1 series now available on Flipkart

The OnePlus TV Q1 series will now be available on Flipkart, the company announced on Wednesday.

Almost a year after its original launch, the smart TVs have now been made available on the eCommerce platform “ to cater to consumers’ viewing needs ahead of the cricketing season and the Big Billion Days.”

The TVs will are currently available on Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and select offline channels along with Flipkart.

“This launch will further strengthen OnePlus’ partnership with Flipkart which began this year with the launch of Bullets Wireless Z earphones,” the brand said.

Consumers can purchase the televisions on the Flipkart website and app.

The televisions come with a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision. They are powered by Android TV. For audio, the Q1 TVs have 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The televisions are priced starting ₹62,900. The Q1 series includes Q1 and Q1 Pro TVs.

These televisions will also be available for purchase during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale which is to be held from September 29 to October 4.