Onida launches Flipkart-exclusive IGO smart TVs

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Home grown consumer electronics goods brand Onida has launched a new smart TV IGO exclusively for online sale to attract millennials. The sale will start on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days beginning September 29.
Prices starting from ₹13,490, the IGO smart TVs will be available in 32, 40 and 50 inches. The exclusive e-commerce brand of Onida, IGO (pronounced as “E-go”) models will be available in three variants - 32 HD Ready Smart, 40 FHD Smart and a Big Billion Days Special model 50 4K UHD Smart.
50 4K UHD smart is a certified Netflix TV, and also runs Amazon Prime Video and Youtube. The display has 1.07 billion colours on this model.
Both 40 FHD Smart and 32 FHD Smart comes with multi-core processor for faster web browsing, miracast option, 16.7 million colours which enhances the visual experience with Android-based OS (operating system) experience and features in-built chrome-cast and Google Assistant.
Vijay Mansukhani, Managing Director, MIRC Electronics which owns Onida brand said, “IGO has been designed keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs of millennials who want to stay connected with the external world, anytime and anywhere.”
While the recent GST cut on television below 32-inch has helped redress some of the problems for television makers, the industry has sought reduction in GST for TVs above 32 inch from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...