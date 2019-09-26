Onida launches Flipkart-exclusive IGO smart TVs

Home grown consumer electronics goods brand Onida has launched a new smart TV IGO exclusively for online sale to attract millennials. The sale will start on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days beginning September 29.

Prices starting from ₹13,490, the IGO smart TVs will be available in 32, 40 and 50 inches. The exclusive e-commerce brand of Onida, IGO (pronounced as “E-go”) models will be available in three variants - 32 HD Ready Smart, 40 FHD Smart and a Big Billion Days Special model 50 4K UHD Smart.

50 4K UHD smart is a certified Netflix TV, and also runs Amazon Prime Video and Youtube. The display has 1.07 billion colours on this model.

Both 40 FHD Smart and 32 FHD Smart comes with multi-core processor for faster web browsing, miracast option, 16.7 million colours which enhances the visual experience with Android-based OS (operating system) experience and features in-built chrome-cast and Google Assistant.

Vijay Mansukhani, Managing Director, MIRC Electronics which owns Onida brand said, “IGO has been designed keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs of millennials who want to stay connected with the external world, anytime and anywhere.”

While the recent GST cut on television below 32-inch has helped redress some of the problems for television makers, the industry has sought reduction in GST for TVs above 32 inch from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.