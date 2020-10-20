Oppo debuts smart TV line-up

Oppo on Tuesday released a range of new devices, including two new series of smart TVs.

Oppo launched multiple smart devices in a bid to expand its IoT portfolio.

The smart device brand announced the launch of the Oppo TV S1 and Oppo TV R1 series along with the Oppo Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones and the Oppo Watch RX.

The Oppo TV S1 and Oppo TV R1 will be available in three different models. The 65-inch model of the S1 features a 4K QLED resolution Quantum Dot wide color gamut display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also read: Oppo launches Oppo A15 in India priced at ₹10,990

The company has partnered again with Dynaudio to enable “cinematic” sound quality for the device. The smart TV comes with eighteen stereo surround speakers with total power of up to 85W. It supports 5.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos.

Smart TVs

The Oppo TV R1 series is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models. The smart TVs are powered by a quad-core processor. They support Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. The devices also come with an “instant-on” feature.

For its new wireless earphones, Oppo has partnered with Dynaudio to enable better sound quality. The earphones are powered by the DBEE 3.0 acoustic system.

Smartwatch

As for the Oppo Watch RX, the smartwatch comes with an updated ColorOS Watch 1.5. It includes new dials and sports modes.

Oppo has also partnered with League of Legends to roll out three custom products in China: the Oppo Watch League of Legends Limited Edition, Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition, and Oppo Find X2 League of Legends Esports: Worlds 2020 Edition.

The smart devices are currently only available in China. Further details for other markets are yet to be announced.