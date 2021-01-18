OPPO to focus on developing 5G, IoT ecosystem this year

Cashing in on a heightened consumer excitement around 5G smartphones, OPPO India has lined up over six 5G-enabled devices in different price segments.

“5G and IoT (Internet of Things) will be the key focus areas for the company in 2021, apart from building an IoT ecosystem and developing the business of multiple smart devices,” Tasleem Arif, Vice-President and Head (Research and Development) of OPPO India, told BusinessLine.

“5G is now a key smartphone purchase consideration everywhere in the key world markets,” he said.

“The year 2020 has been arduous, yet a fantastically productive year for us. We introduced more than 20 products for Indian market across segments and categories,” he said.

The list of new additions included 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge and 50W mini SuperVOOC charger.

He said smartphone and smart devices have played a critical role in connecting people in the backdrop of the pandemic. “As per IDC, OPPO stands at the third position with a record 40.2 per cent year-over-year growth as of October 2020,” he said.

R&D developments

He said the firm had recently set up a 5G innovation lab for the overseas market to deepen the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem.

“Our 5G lab will help us in validation of all OPPO upcoming devices as per the operator needs across the globe including performing interoperability and compliance tests,” he said.

“We are also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to soon realise the dream of a 5G experience for smartphone users in the country,” he said.

Reno5 Pro 5G edge

The firm has announced sales of Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in the next few days.

Reno5 Pro 5G is equipped with artificial intelligence video highlight feature and Full Dimension Fusion portrait video system technology, which will help “create amazing videos in different light conditions”.

“This will take the videography experience to the next level by supporting high-quality video even in low-light and night time conditions,” he said.

“It is available on both front and rear cameras, delivering improved image results without draining power,” he said.