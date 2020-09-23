Panasonic launches five new headphones in India

Panasonic India has launched five new headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series.

These headphones include two new headphones under the HTX90N and HTX20B under the HTX series, and the NJ310B, TCM130 and TCM55.

HTX90N is a Bluetooth over-ear pair and HTX20B is an in-ear buds. The NJ310B are Bluetooth in-ear headphones while the TCM130 are a wired in-ear pair. TCM55 is the traditional in-ear headphones.

Features and pricing

The HTX90N have 24 hours of battery life, Panasonic said. They come with 1.2 m detachable cable. The headphones have a 40mm driver unit. They feature a built-in microphone for a smartphone. The HTX90N is priced at ₹14,999.

The HTX20B come with 8.5 hours of battery life. These headphones can be activated through a voice assistant. The earpieces come in three different sizes. The headphones also come with a built-in mic. The headphones are available for ₹5,999.

NJ310B have six hours of battery life. They are equipped with a noise isolation feature. The headphones come with a 9mm driver unit. They support voice assistant activation and a built-in microphone for smartphones. The earpieces for these headphones are also available in three different sizes. These headphones are priced at ₹3,599.

The TCM130 come with an 8.8 mm driver unit. The wired in-ear headphones have a 20 Hz – 20kHz frequency response. They come with a ‘durable’ flat cable. The earpieces are available in small, medium and large sizes. The TCM130 are priced at ₹1,399.

The TCM55 are traditional in-ear headphones and are compatible with smartphones. They come with a 14.3mm driver unit. The headphones have a frequency response of 10Hz-24kHz. The TCM55 are available for ₹899.

The new range is exclusively available on Amazon.