Panasonic launches five new headphones in India

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Panasonic India has launched five new headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series.
These headphones include two new headphones under the HTX90N and HTX20B under the HTX series, and the NJ310B, TCM130 and TCM55.
HTX90N is a Bluetooth over-ear pair and HTX20B is an in-ear buds. The NJ310B are Bluetooth in-ear headphones while the TCM130 are a wired in-ear pair. TCM55 is the traditional in-ear headphones.
The HTX90N have 24 hours of battery life, Panasonic said. They come with 1.2 m detachable cable. The headphones have a 40mm driver unit. They feature a built-in microphone for a smartphone. The HTX90N is priced at ₹14,999.
The HTX20B come with 8.5 hours of battery life. These headphones can be activated through a voice assistant. The earpieces come in three different sizes. The headphones also come with a built-in mic. The headphones are available for ₹5,999.
NJ310B have six hours of battery life. They are equipped with a noise isolation feature. The headphones come with a 9mm driver unit. They support voice assistant activation and a built-in microphone for smartphones. The earpieces for these headphones are also available in three different sizes. These headphones are priced at ₹3,599.
The TCM130 come with an 8.8 mm driver unit. The wired in-ear headphones have a 20 Hz – 20kHz frequency response. They come with a ‘durable’ flat cable. The earpieces are available in small, medium and large sizes. The TCM130 are priced at ₹1,399.
The TCM55 are traditional in-ear headphones and are compatible with smartphones. They come with a 14.3mm driver unit. The headphones have a frequency response of 10Hz-24kHz. The TCM55 are available for ₹899.
The new range is exclusively available on Amazon.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...