Panasonic launches LUMIX G100 mirrorless camera in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Panasonic has announced the launch of its LUMIX G100 mirrorless camera in India.
The Digital Single Lens mirrorless camera is Panasonic’s latest addition to its flagship LUMIX G series ideal for vloggers and video content creators.
The camera weighs 412 grams. It is equipped with a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter and 4K technology.
The camera integrates OZO Audio by Nokia. It also comes with three microphones for audio and tracks the voice of the subject and recognizes the best setting to record it.
It realizes maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity. The camera also has a 5-Axis Hybrid I.S. (Image Stabilizer). It features the Venus Engine for high-performance image processing.
It features an option to directly upload images and videos to a smartphone or a tablet through the ‘LUMIX Sync App.’ It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity.
The camera also has the V-LogL recording capability where users can apply the LUT (Look Up Table) of their choice on the recorded V-LogL footage via a PC to create a differentiated video with subtle colours and moods.
The camera also comes with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens.
The LUMIX G100 is priced at ₹58,990 (without grip) and ₹67,990 (with grip). It is available at Amazon.in.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...