Panasonic launches LUMIX G100 mirrorless camera in India

Panasonic has announced the launch of its LUMIX G100 mirrorless camera in India.

The Digital Single Lens mirrorless camera is Panasonic’s latest addition to its flagship LUMIX G series ideal for vloggers and video content creators.

The camera weighs 412 grams. It is equipped with a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter and 4K technology.

The camera integrates OZO Audio by Nokia. It also comes with three microphones for audio and tracks the voice of the subject and recognizes the best setting to record it.

It realizes maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity. The camera also has a 5-Axis Hybrid I.S. (Image Stabilizer). It features the Venus Engine for high-performance image processing.

It features an option to directly upload images and videos to a smartphone or a tablet through the ‘LUMIX Sync App.’ It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity.

The camera also has the V-LogL recording capability where users can apply the LUT (Look Up Table) of their choice on the recorded V-LogL footage via a PC to create a differentiated video with subtle colours and moods.

The camera also comes with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens.

The LUMIX G100 is priced at ₹58,990 (without grip) and ₹67,990 (with grip). It is available at Amazon.in.