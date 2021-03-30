Poco launches the Poco X3 Pro smartphone in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Smartphone brand Poco has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, Poco X3 Pro in India.
The smartphone builds on the legacy of the Poco F1.
The device comes with a dot-type bezel-less 6.67 FullHD+ display with a 2400x 1080p resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and comes with HDR 10 support.
The phone features a Smart Display, with Reality Flow 120Hz refresh rate.
“It is an intelligent display that reads and understands the frame rate variability in an app’s content and automatically adjusts the desired refresh rate to 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz,” Poco said.
The X3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset. It is the brand’s first device to launch with this chipset.
The phone features LiquidCool Plus, a cooling solution to reduce the device's thermal capacity and avoid overheating. It comes with LPDDR4X and UFS 3.1 storage.
It is equipped with a 5160mAh battery. The phone comes with an in-box fast 33W Type-C charger and also supports USB PD charge at 26W.
As for the camera, it has a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with F/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118° FoV, a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It has a 20MP front camera.
The device supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps. Other features include smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock along with Vlog mode.
Poco X3 Pro has a dual-stereo speaker setup. It is aptX HD certified.
Poco X3 Pro will be available in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze colours.
The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 6 2021.
The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹18,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost ₹20,999.
