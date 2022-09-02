pTron launches smartwatch

pTron has launched a smartwatch Force X10 that comes with a 1.7’’ HD display and a Bluetooth calling and receiving feature. Priced at ₹1,499 for the launch, it is available for sale from September 4 on Amazon. After the launch offer (2-3 days), the price will be ₹1,599

“With our all-new Force X10 smartwatch, we are making smart watches available at an affordable price point,” Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of pTron, said.’

“The smartwatch allows users to monitor their blood oxygen and heart-rate on a real-time basis. It also comes with features like camera control via Bluetooth, sedentary reminder and music control,” he said in a statement .