Samsung launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of the 35W Power Adapter Duo in India.

The power adapter comes with simultaneous charging support, universal compatibility and superfast charging, Samsung said.

The device supports USB-C PD (Power Delivery) 3.0 Max 35W and USB-A Max 15W charging.

It supports a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers and smartwatches - running on both Android as well as iOS.

The adapter comes with one USB-C and one USB-A charging port.

"The dual-port charger is powerful enough for double, high output charging of two devices simultaneously with its duo USB ports," Samsung said.

It is designed to charge various Samsung devices such as smartphones, tablets, wireless chargers, smartwatches, buds, battery packs and more with multi charging.

The USB-C Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo supports PD 3.0. Users can charge their Galaxy smartphones in 50 per cent less charging time, Samsung said.

The USB-A Port in Samsung 35W Power Adapter supports 15W adaptive fast charging to quickly charge Samsung devices.

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo is priced at ₹2,229 and will be available across retail stores, Samsung's website and leading online portals.