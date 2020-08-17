Samsung launches Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of its Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India.

Galaxy Watch3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is Samsung’s latest addition to its Galaxy smartwatch series. The watch comes in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm.

It comes with 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store. Users can also design their own watch face with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose from.

The smartwatch features Samsung’s signature rotating bezel which drives the UI. It comes with eSIM support to enable the 4G function. It helps users manage calls and notifications and stream content such as playlists on their watch.

The watch currently provides eSIM support for Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone, Samsung said.

The Bluetooth variant will also offer similar features with internet connectivity using a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The smartwatch provides real-time feedback during runs along with six-factor post-workout reports,

It also provides access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health. It also includes features such as sleep management and monitoring of blood oxygen (SpO2) levels.

Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.

Galaxy Watch3 41mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at ₹29990 and ₹34490 respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at ₹32990 and ₹38990.

Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds live come with a 2mm speaker and bass duct. They are equipped with 3 microphones and a Voice Pickup unit. The earbuds also feature a new Active Noise Cancellation feature.

The buds support up to 8 hours of playback. The charging case allows users to leverage an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. Users can gain 1 hour of playtime with 5 minutes of quick charging, the brand said.

Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours. They are priced at ₹14990.

Availability

The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

The brand is also providing pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Watch3 series for users who pre-book the smartwatch online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and August 26.