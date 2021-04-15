Samsung launches its Neo QLED TV range in India

Beware the quantum computers
Samsung has launched its ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range in India.
Samsung had initially unveiled the Neo QLED TV lineup at its pre-CES 2021 virtual event earlier this year. It is introducing a whole new display technology, bringing Neo QLED TV, to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models.
Neo QLED TV comes with all-new display panels powered by Quantum Mini LED, precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor.
The line-up will be available in five sizes 85-inch (2m 16cm), 75-inch (1m 89cm), 65-inch (1m 63cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 50-inch (1m 25cm).
The line-up has been designed with gaming in mind, Samsung said. It comes with a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an ultra-wide gaming experience.
“This gives gamers the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar,” Samsung said.
The 2021 Neo QLED TV models are also equipped with an Auto Low Latency Mode.
The audio features of the TV range include Object Tracking Sound Pro. Its dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen. The SpaceFit Sound feature analyses the installed TV’s physical environment and provides sound tailored specifically to the space.
The new line-up will come with the Samsung TV Plus service that was launched in India recently. It will offer consumers access to content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and shows, without any subscription and no additional device such as a set top box, the company said.
Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models - QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.
The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models - QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.
Neo QLED TV range will be priced from ₹99,990 onwards. It will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.
Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to INR 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as ₹1,990 from April 15-30, 2021.
From April 19-30, 2021, these pre-book offers will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.
