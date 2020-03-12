Samsung launches new Smart TV series with PC, content guide features

BMW’s Urban all-rounder will now play all forms of the game
With an elaborate facelift and new skills, the entry-level SUV is prepped to take on old and new opponents
Samsung has launched new series of televisions today. The new TV line up is available in 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TV variants.
The company mentioned that the new features include personal computer mode, content guide, music system, internet browsing capabilities, among others. Samsung claimed that the new TV sets come with enhanced picture quality and contrast levels.
Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in the official statement that the new series will meet expectations of the consumers, especially millennials. He said, “With this new line-up, we are confident of further strengthening our market leadership in televisions.”
Samsung mentioned that the new TV sets have a personal computer mode that can mirror a laptop’s screen and can transform Smart TV into a personal computer. Consumers can create documents or work from the cloud for creating any presentations. Through the remote access feature, users can access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet.
Samsung noted that the TV sets have a content guide that will curate a list from streaming apps in India including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.
The company claimed that the new TV sets provide a complete visual experience by turning Smart TV into a virtual music system. Users can choose from a library of skins that can bring visual elements to the screen.
The range of the TV series starts from ₹12,990 and comes with a two-year warranty. The new TV series will be available at all Samsung smart plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung shop.
