Samsung teases Galaxy Watch, discusses new health advancements

Samsung Electronics will showcase new products and technologies at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022, the company announced.

Tae Jong Jay Yang, EVP & Head of Health R&D Team at Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Electronics, mentioned how the company’s wearables help users focus on their health and wellness. According to the company’s statement, Samsung has set new standards with its Galaxy Watch series and wants to expand its portfolio lineup. The company has three focuses: sensor innovation, connected wellness and industry collaboration. “It starts from Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive sensor,” it said.

Samsung, in its Galaxy Watch4, introduced the BioActive sensor combining three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate (PPG), Electrical Heart Signal (ECG) and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). The sensor supports monitoring body composition, heart rate and sleep patterns. According to the release, over 200 million use Samsung Health App. The company has partnered