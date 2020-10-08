Saregama launches a new Bluetooth speaker for kids

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Saregama today announced the launch of an exclusive product for the kids segment called Carvaan Mini Kids.
Carvaan Mini Kids is a compact and portable Bluetooth speaker designed for kids aged between 2-10 years.
The speaker is easy to use for kids with no assistance required from elders or parents, the company said.
The speaker comes with dedicated modes for Rhymes, Stories, Learning and Mantras.
The Rhymes mode has over 80 classic English and Hindi rhymes while the Stories mode contains over 300 stories in English and Hindi.
Children can get learning resources on over 15 curated topics as part of the Learning mode. Under Mantras mode, there are more than 33 mantras and devotional songs for kids. The speaker also has a loop feature that allows kids to play audio on repeat.
The speaker supports Bluetooth, USB and Aux-In/ Out for connectivity. The battery can last for up to 6 hours and can be charged with an Android charger. It comes with a 6-month warranty.
Carvaan Mini Kids is priced at ₹2990. It is available for purchase on Saregama’s website, Amazon and Flipkart for Pan India delivery.
