Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless 3 in India 

Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum series with the launch of the Momentum True Wireless 3 in the Indian market.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 supports Sennheiser Signature Sound as well as TrueResponse. It is based on dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany.

It comes with adaptive noise cancellation. Users can also deactivate noise cancellation at the touch of a button, or switch to transparency mode if they wish to hear the surrounding sounds.

The device also comes with a Sound Personalisation feature meant to provide enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test.

Additionally, the Smart Control App offers a choice of pre-sets and an equalizer feature to tailor the sound with the device.

It also supports a range of audio codecs such as AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive. Further, each earbud features three microphones.

It also comes with several silicone pads in different sizes and an IPX4-certified splash-resistant casing.

The device has a battery life of seven hours – which can be extended to 28 hours using the case.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will be available for sale at an introductory price of ₹21,990 starting today across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India.

The product comes in three colour options - black, graphite and white. The white colour variant will be available for sale at a later date.