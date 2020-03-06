Sony launches 4Ki Handycam FDR-AX43 priced at ₹83,490

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Sony India today announced the launch of its new 4Ki Handycam, the FDR-AX43.
The AX-43 is supported with Optical SteadyShot for balance. It is also equipped with a ‘Fast-Intelligent Autofocus’ which Sony claims helps users capture moving subjects smoothly.
The AX-43 has Balanced Optical Steady Shot with an internal gimbal mechanism which allows for ‘shake free’ video shooting.
The camcorder comes with a 1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor[i] and BIONZ X image processing engine.
According to Sony, the Exmor R CMOS sensor enhances image quality, reduces noise in dark environments and enables soft background defocusing, while the BIONZ X image processing engine helps with faster processing.
The camera has a 5. 20x optical zoom and a ‘Clear Image Zoom’ of 30x for 4K / 40x for HAD. The AX43 lens has a wide angle of 26.8 mm.
With a single full charge, the company claims that the camera can enable continuous recording for 235 minutes with the supplied battery.
The camera has a movie-maker feature where users can add highlight points to key moments while recording post, which the camcorder automatically generate a finished 4K or HD movie with transitions synced to the user’s chosen soundtrack.
The FDR-AX43 will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India from March 6. The device is priced at ₹83,490.
