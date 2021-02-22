Sony launches premium smart speaker SRS-RA3000 in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Sony has announced the launch of its premium smart speaker SRS-RA3000 in India.
The company had introduced the premium wireless smart speakers at CES 2021 earlier this year.
The speakers support 360-degree Reality Audio and spread background music both horizontally (wall-to-wall) and vertically (floor-to-ceiling). They also include support to play three-dimensional surround sound.
The speakers are compatible with Spotify Connect and come with built-in Chromecast. It can also be added to a speaker group in the Google Home or Amazon Alexa app.
Users can also pair their speaker with their smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth. The device also allows music to be directly streamed in high quality over a user’s home Wi-Fi network.
The device is powered by Sony’s unique spatial sound technologies. It provides Immersive Audio Enhancement based on Sony’s unique algorithm, transforming 2-channel stereo tracks into ambient room-filling sound, Sony explained.
It also comes with certain smart features. For instance, the speakers automatically adjust the volume of each track to play them at a consistent volume.
Users can control their playlist, adjust EQ settings or even turn on/off the Immersive Audio Enhancement and Auto Volume features through the Sony | Music Center app.
The RA3000 is priced at ₹19,990. It will be available across its retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on Amazon e-commerce portal in India from February 24.
