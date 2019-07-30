Sony updates Bravia 4K TVs range

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Sony India on Tuesday launched its new flagship range of Bravia 4K TVs — the Master Series A9G 4K OLED series. The TVs are available in two sizes, 55 inches and 65 inches, priced at ₹2,69,990 and ₹3,69,990 respectively. They will be available from August 1.
With this update to its flagship line-up, Sony is continuing its focus on 4K panels while its rivals have already introduced 8K TV panels in the Indian market.
Sachin Rai, Head of Bravia, Sony India, told BusinessLine the company believes in bringing in new technologies to the market at the right time. “At this point, there is no visibility really on 8K content being available,” Rai said.
The new line-up comes with Sony’s flagship TV processor, the X1 Ultimate, which can also scale up standard definition and high definition to near-4K quality. Powered by Android TV, the TVs also come with microphones so users can access and speak to Google Assistant directly without the need for a remote.
