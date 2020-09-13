Sony’s next PS5 event to be held on September 16

Sony will be hosting its next PlayStation 5 (PS5) event on Wednesday, September 16, the company said on Saturday. “Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” the company said in a blog post.

The 40-minute digital showcase will include feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and Sony’s other development partners.

The company is expected to announce a launch date for its next-gen gaming console. Sony had opened the pre-orders for PS5 last month. However, an official release date is yet to be announced. The launch is likely to be during the holiday season this year, with Sony launching two variants of the console.

“At PS5’s launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive,” the company had said.

Competition with Xbox

The launch comes along the heels of PS5’s competitor, Xbox confirming that it will be launching its next-generation gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S globally on November 10.

The gaming giant had also announced its partnership with Electronic Arts to bring 60 of the best EA titles to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC, it said.

Soy’s next PS5 event will be live-streamed on Twitch or YouTube on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 pm PDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST.