Tenda launches new AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router in India

Tenda technology has launched a new AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router in India.

Tenda AC21 is a dual-band gigabit wireless router that enables high-speed internet access.

The smart router supports 802.11ac wave2 Technology. It can provide Wi-Fi speeds up to 2033 Mbps, the brand said. The speed is 300Mpbs on 2.4GHz band and 1733 on the 5GHz band.

The router is equipped with 4X4 MU-MIMO technology of 5GHz band for wider Wi-Fi coverage.

It is powered by a 28nm 1GHz CPU and a 500MHz co-processor.

The router comes with an in-built signal amplifier used both on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands of AC21 to enhance the penetration capability and expand the Wi-Fi coverage.

In a first from the brand, the device uses 6*6 dBi external antennas and four data streams of 5Ghz band.

The router is also equipped with Beamforming Technology that can boost the range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi devices.

Apart from wireless internet, the router is equipped with full gigabit ports that provide Fiber Internet up to 100 Mbps. It also supports IPv6.

The router comes with a “Smart Tenda Wi-Fi App” that helps in real-time management of user network.

It comes with a “Smart Traffic Prioritisation” feature which “combines both 2.4GHz and 5GHz under one Wi-Fi name, automatically analyse the surrounding internet environment optimizing the Wi-Fi channel/bandwidth while avoiding interference to provide faster signal frequency,” the brand said.

John Dong, Director, Tenda India, said, “Tenda AC21 is designed to meet all the daily coverage and gaming requirements for small and medium household and can provide Wi-Fi up-to 30 different devices simultaneously.”

The Tenda AC2100 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router is available exclusively through Amazon. It is priced at ₹7,999.