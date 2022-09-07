The best and brightest of IFA Berlin 2022

Two years shy of celebrating its centenary, the IFA Berlin 2022, showcased technology that’s already started making inroads into our lives, and is set to make a significant impact in the future.

Foldable displays

Tech companies are bending over backward to appease consumers with their innovations in flexible-displays across tablets, laptops, and monitors. !

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold launched now, sports a 16.3-inch foldable display and looks like the most futuristic laptop you could buy

ASUS is close at its heels with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop, packing in a large 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two side-by-side 12.5-inch displays.

Hardcore gamers, fret not! LG is looking out for you with its 45-inch curved Ultragear OLED gaming monitor with refresh rates of up to 240Hz.

Fitness wearables

Garmin unveiled the new Garmin Venu Sq 2 a GPS smartwatch with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, and round-the-clock health and fitness monitoring.

Those who want to tune in to music without a smartphone connected, have the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition which includes on-device storage.

Taking inspiration from the aesthetics of modern sports cars, the 1.43-inch Amazfit GTR 4, promises an 18-day use cycle before running out of charge.

Tuning in

A classy sound system, the Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Theatre, has no visible wiring, and packs in a glass control panel that lights up when you are close. Impressive sound quality is pretty much guaranteed with this Danish company.

For some me-time, there’s the new Jabra Elite 5 TWS that offers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and no less than six microphones embedded to amp up the sound quality during calls.

A futuristic treat for your eyes would be the Lenovo Glasses T1 which offers a larger virtual screen for you to consume content on, once you connect the augmented-reality glasses to your smartphones or the laptop.

Sustainable tech

Retro cult favourite, Nokia by HMD Global, is easing into the smartphone market with Circular, an eco-friendly subscription service. The longer you use a Nokia smartphone or tablet, the more ‘seeds’ you earn and use towards eco-sustainability efforts – planting trees or clearing plastic from rivers. The new Nokia X30 smartphone seems to fits the go-green memo well, with a body said to be made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium.

Most of these gadgets will find their way to the India market Q3 2022 onwards.

You’ve got to be kitten’ me!

In case a connected home for yourself isn’t enough, you can build one for your cat as well! PurrSong, a South Korean company, has smart litter boxes, a self-cleaning LavvieBot, an air-purifying LavvieBox, water dispenser LavvieWater, and LavvieTAG a smartwatch-collar to make sure your furbaby is being ‘purr-fectly’ pampered throughout the day.