French consumer electronic brand Thomson has invested ₹50 crore in a manufacturing plant for audio speakers in Noida.

The companyentering the category will launch two audio speakers and introduce 30 speaker models in the next six months. It is eyeing a market share of 10 per cent by 2028.

The manufacturing plant has a capacity of 5,00,000 speaker units annually.

“Thomson is getting into a new category of audio segment. We wanted to start it two years back but now I think it is the correct time as there is a correct demand in India. The demand for soundbars and large speakers is growing. There is a trend of shifting from small personal speakers to party speakers. We are setting up a new factory for the speakers and in the next three years we are targeting more than 80 models, creating a complete portfolio,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL) is an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India for the businessline.

Initially, the speakers will be available across the country through the company’s partnership with Flipkart. In phase 2, the speakers will be available through offline mode.

“We also plan to expand the new facility in future and will invest further. There is a lot of competition in the online space with speakers but we have done a lot of homework and backward integration on our products. This has helped the company to grow,” he said.

The company is targeting a growth of 35 per cent during the festive season.

“We are targeting an overall growth of 35 per cent year-on-year. In H1 the markets were flattish apart from the seasonal uptick in air-conditioners and air-coolers. However, the sentiments are improving during the festive season,” added Avneet.

Last year, the company invested ₹200 crore in setting up a manufacturing plant for washing machines in Noida.