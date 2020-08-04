Titan to launch full-touch smartwatch ‘Connected X’

Titan announced the launch of its full-touch smartwatch ‘Connected X’ on Amazon India during Prime Day on August 6.

Titan first announced this full-touch smartwatch in February. The smartwatch will also be available at World of Titan stores across India and on Titan.co.in.

Connected X will be available in three colour variants and is powered with many tech features. The smartwatch boasts of analogue hands and has 3-day smart, 30-day analogue battery life on a single charge. This ensures that you never lose track of time. It also allows you to track your activities for the entire duration of 30 days even after the smart battery has run out.

Priced at ₹11,995, the watch flaunts features like 1.2” full-touch colour screen display with analogue hands, activity tracking, customisable watch faces, find your phone feature, music and camera control, weather updates, calendar alerts and customizable reminders amongst others. The smartwatch is also equipped with various fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, resting and active calorie counter to help users stay motivated.

Speaking about the collection, Kalpana Rangamani, CMO, Watches & Wearables - Titan Company Limited, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce this innovative product in the market in association with Amazon India. It comes with some advanced functionalities, which will enable users to stay connected and fit, while promising a contemporary stylish look on the go. Titan Connected X aims to fulfil the evolving needs and aspirations of today’s consumers who don’t want to compromise on style in their quest for relevant tech features. We look forward to provide an immersive experience to Titan and Amazon shoppers, both online and offline, just in time for the festival season,” said Kalpana Rangamani, CMO, Watches & Wearables – Titan Company Ltd.

This smartwatch connects to the Titan Connected X app and is compatible with Android Version 6.0 and above; iOS version 9.0 and above. The app helps users keep track of all the activities in one place. With modern and sporty aesthetics, Titan Connected X comes in copper brown, jet-black and khaki green variants with both silicone PU and mesh strap.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Titan’s newest collection ‘Connected X’ on Amazon Fashion during Prime Day 2020, which offers the best deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more. Titan, India’s most loved and trusted brand, is known for its stylish and innovative range of products. A one-of-its-kind fully functional smartwatch, Connected X has a contemporary design and modern features, which matches the needs of our fashion-forward customers. Amazon’s wide reach in India will further ensure that the brand is made accessible to more customers across the country,” said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head, Amazon Fashion India.