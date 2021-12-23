TWS gadget users plan upgrade within a year: Survey

Every second user of a truly wireless stereo or TWS device in India plans to buy another TWS device within a year, according to a survey by Counterpoint Research’s Market Lens Service.

The report further said that the average selling price of TWS devices in India was expected to be in the ₹5,000-10,000 band. About 60 per cent of current users plan to stick with TWS for their next hearables purchase.

Their top three reasons are battery life, sound clarity and voice quality.

Covid-induced restrictions and extended work- or study-from-home situations have seen increased spending on hearable devices like TWS. The survey says the demand is likely to sustain even after the pandemic.

Research analyst Arushi Chawla said, “The popularity of TWS is growing swiftly. According to Counterpoint’s India Hearables (TWS) Shipment Tracker, India saw TWS shipment of 7.9 million units in Q3 2021 with the country starting to recover from Covid-19 restrictions.”

The study also offers insights into design preferences and outlook towards active noise cancellation (ANC), and health and fitness features in a TWS device, Chawla added.

boAt, the leading TWS brand in India, was the most preferred for the next purchase (60 per cent), followed by JBL, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple.

While 28 per cent of the respondents currently use boAt TWS earbuds, nearly 58 per cent picked it for their next purchase. Less than 10 per cent of the respondents use JBL currently, while more than 40 per cent preferred it for the next purchase.

“There are a diverse set of players in both TWS and smartphone markets. With fierce competition in maturing segments like smartphones, emerging segments like hearables, especially TWS, open fresh opportunities for new players as well as smartphone brands looking to expand their portfolios and strengthen their ecosystems,” Chawla said.

Senior analyst Pavel Naiya added, “TWS, despite being a newer technology in India, has a bigger list of market players and hence more options for consumers. Price always plays a key role in finalising a purchase, especially in a segment that holds a lot of scope to expand and innovate. The ₹5,000-and-above price band currently contributes 27 per cent share to the TWS market ...about 40 per cent of the respondents are planning to purchase their next device in the same price band.”

The study was conducted online among 1,027 TWS users.