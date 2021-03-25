Other Gadgets

Vivo launches the Vivo X60 series of smartphones in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 25, 2021

Smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its all-new Vivo X60 series of flagship smartphones in major International markets including India.

The series includes X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ smartphones.

Vivo has partnered with ZEISS, to improve the photography capabilities of the X60 series 5G smartphones with the Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. The smartphone comes with improved optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features, the brand said.

Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the Vivo X series in a first. The feature allows them to create customised professional portraits.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, while the rest of the X60 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The X60 Pro + features the Adreno 660 GPU while the X60 and X60 Pro are powered by the Adreno 650 GPU.

The series runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

As for the display, the Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.

The X60 Pro+

The X60 Pro + comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.

It is equipped with a 4200mAh (TYP) battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP rear cameras. It has a 32 MP front camera.

X60 Pro

The X60 Pro has a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.

It is also equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. The phone supports 33W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone has three rear cameras- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP, as well as a 32MP front camera.

Vivo X 60

The Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen display.

It comes with a 4,300mAh battery. The phone also supports 33W FlashCharge technology.

It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens. It also has a 32 MP front camera.

Price and availability

The X60 Pro+ comes in Emperor Blue colour, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two colour options— Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

The X60 8+128GB variant is priced at ₹37,990 while the 12+256GB is priced at ₹41,990.

The X60 Pro is priced at ₹49,990 while the X60 Pro + is priced at ₹69,990.

All four variants will be available starting April 2 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.

Published on March 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.