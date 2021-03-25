Vivo launches the Vivo X60 series of smartphones in India

Smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its all-new Vivo X60 series of flagship smartphones in major International markets including India.

The series includes X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ smartphones.

Vivo has partnered with ZEISS, to improve the photography capabilities of the X60 series 5G smartphones with the Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. The smartphone comes with improved optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features, the brand said.

Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the Vivo X series in a first. The feature allows them to create customised professional portraits.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, while the rest of the X60 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The X60 Pro + features the Adreno 660 GPU while the X60 and X60 Pro are powered by the Adreno 650 GPU.

The series runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

As for the display, the Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.

The X60 Pro+

The X60 Pro + comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.

It is equipped with a 4200mAh (TYP) battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP rear cameras. It has a 32 MP front camera.

X60 Pro

The X60 Pro has a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.

It is also equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. The phone supports 33W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone has three rear cameras- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP, as well as a 32MP front camera.

Vivo X 60

The Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen display.

It comes with a 4,300mAh battery. The phone also supports 33W FlashCharge technology.

It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens. It also has a 32 MP front camera.

Price and availability

The X60 Pro+ comes in Emperor Blue colour, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two colour options— Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

The X60 8+128GB variant is priced at ₹37,990 while the 12+256GB is priced at ₹41,990.

The X60 Pro is priced at ₹49,990 while the X60 Pro + is priced at ₹69,990.

All four variants will be available starting April 2 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.