Vivo launches the Vivo X60 series of smartphones in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its all-new Vivo X60 series of flagship smartphones in major International markets including India.
The series includes X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ smartphones.
Vivo has partnered with ZEISS, to improve the photography capabilities of the X60 series 5G smartphones with the Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. The smartphone comes with improved optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features, the brand said.
Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the Vivo X series in a first. The feature allows them to create customised professional portraits.
The Vivo X60 Pro+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, while the rest of the X60 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The X60 Pro + features the Adreno 660 GPU while the X60 and X60 Pro are powered by the Adreno 650 GPU.
The series runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.
As for the display, the Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.
The X60 Pro + comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.
It is equipped with a 4200mAh (TYP) battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The phone comes with a quad-camera setup which includes 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP rear cameras. It has a 32 MP front camera.
The X60 Pro has a 6.56 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2376*1080 pixels.
It is also equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. The phone supports 33W FlashCharge technology. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The smartphone has three rear cameras- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP, as well as a 32MP front camera.
The Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen display.
It comes with a 4,300mAh battery. The phone also supports 33W FlashCharge technology.
It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens. It also has a 32 MP front camera.
The X60 Pro+ comes in Emperor Blue colour, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two colour options— Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.
The X60 8+128GB variant is priced at ₹37,990 while the 12+256GB is priced at ₹41,990.
The X60 Pro is priced at ₹49,990 while the X60 Pro + is priced at ₹69,990.
All four variants will be available starting April 2 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...