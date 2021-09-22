Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Smart TV series in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its new Redmi Smart TV series.
The series is the latest addition to the brand’s TV portfolio. The launch includes the Redmi Smart TV Series in 32-inch (80 cm) & 43-inch (180 cm) variants.
The new line-up supports HD-ready display on the 32-inch variant with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels and full HD display on the 43-inch variant, a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The series support the ‘Vivid Picture Engine’ technology for better display.
The devices also support dual-band wi-fi with 2.4GHz/5GHz on HD/FHD display along with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.
The TVs are also equipped with two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, and a 3.5 mm jack.
As for audio, the TVs feature 20 W speakers and support for Dolby Audio support and DTS Virtual X Audio.
The TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor that comes paired with the quad-core A35 CPU and Mali G31 GPU and come with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.
They are built on the latest Android TV 11 and support Xiaomi’s latest PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration.
Users will have access to over 5,000 apps and games from Google Play along with a built-in Chromecast. With IMDb integration, they can access information from the IMDb database, including episode listings, images, detailed descriptions, year of release, genre, and more, across 30 content partners.
They also feature a google assistant voice search button and with features like Quick mute and Quick Wake on the remote.
Redmi Smart TVs will be available at a starting price of ₹15,999 for 32-inch variant and ₹25,999 for the 43-inch variant. It will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon.in and across all offline retail partners.
Users will be able to purchase both variants of Redmi TVs at an introductory price during a limited sale on the first day of Diwali With Mi across all its channels and on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The first sale date and special festive offer price is yet to be announced.
