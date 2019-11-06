Xiaomi launches its next version of smart air purifier

With the country’s attention focused on pollution, specially in Delhi, Xiaomi has launched the next air purifier, the Mi Air Purifier 3, successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2S which will now be phased out. The purifier can be bought on Amazon or Flipkart or from Xiaomi’s India site.

The refreshed Mi Purifier 3, coming in at Rs 9,999, now has a triple-layer filtration which includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The primary filter is responsible for intercepting large particles in the air (PM10 and above); the true HEPA filter is capable of eliminating 99.97% of small pollutants (PM2.5), while the activated carbon filter is said to be capable of ridding the air of formaldehyde, toxic substances and bad odour. The 360° cylindrical filter design allows suction of air from all directions. The filter costs Rs 2,199 and cap fit older Mi Air Purifier models.

Mi Purifiers are ‘smart’ devices in that they connect to the Mi Home app from where they can be controlled and scheduled and the filter status can also be tracked.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Air Purifier 3 has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380m³/h and can deliver 6,333 litres of purified air every minute with a coverage area of upto 484ft2. Mi Air Purifier 3 features a minimalist design featuring a touch-enabled OLED display which shows the AQI (Air Quality Index) in real-time. Mi Air Purifier 3 can be connected to the Mi Home app allowing real-time AQI monitoring over the air.

Xiaomi’s air purifier portfolio now comprises of Mi Air Purifier 2C priced at INR 6,499 and Mi Air Purifier 3 priced at INR 9,999.

Differences between the new Mi Purifier 3 and the previous gen includes a HEPA filter instead of an EPA meant to be more effective, coverage that extends to 22% more area, a touch screen display instead of buttons, and better cleaning, which is up by 22%, the company says.