Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick in India

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its Mi TV Stick in India.

The Mi TV Stick is a smart, compact and portable gadget for televisions that can “transform any non-smart TV into a smart TV,” the brand said.

The stick weighs 28.5 grams.

The gadget runs on Android TV 9.0. It is equipped with quad-core Cortex A53 processor backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options offered by the gadget include HDMI x 1, Micro USB x 1, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz. Users can connect the stick to their television in less than 30 seconds, the brand said.

The gadget supports Dolby and DTS audio compression technologies for audio.

The Mi TV Stick offers access to 5000+ apps and games via Google Play.

It supports OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Play, Zee5, Aha Entertainment, among others. The gadget also comes with a Bluetooth remote that has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video.

It supports voice search powered by Google Assistant. It also comes with Chromecast built-in to help users search content from preferred apps across multiple devices.

The gadget is pre-loaded with Google’s Data Saver for users in India.

“Data Saver allows up to three times more content streaming and simultaneously keeps a track of your data usage,” the brand said.

The Mi TV Stick is priced at ₹2,799 starting. IT will be available for purchase on August 7 at 12:00 pm across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and soon across select offline channels.