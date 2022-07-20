hamburger

Xiaomi launches Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Buds 3 Lite in India

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, July 20 | Updated on: Jul 20, 2022
Redmi K50i 5G will be available for sale from July 23

Xiaomi has launched Redmi K50i 5G and Redmi Buds 3 Lite in India. The Redmi K50i handset will be available for sale across online and offline stores (including Mi.com and Amazon.in) from July 23, and the Redmi Buds 3 Lite will be up from July 30.

Specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G smartphone is packed with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, 144Hz FFS AdaptiveSync Display, 67W Turbocharge and a triple camera set-up. The 6.6-inch handset comes with a 64MP main sensor, backed by an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It comes in three colour variants: Quick Silver, Stealth Black, and Phantom Blue. Redmi K50i 5G comes in two configurations: 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage (priced at ₹25,999) and 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage (priced at ₹28,999).

The company unveiled its Redmi Buds 3 Lite, priced at ₹1,999. It comes with Advanced Bluetooth 5.2, a 6mm dynamic driver, a USB Type C connectivity and environmental noise cancellation (ENC). According to the company, both buds and the case have LED indicators showcasing connectivity and battery status.

Published on July 20, 2022
