Yamaha Music India launches two new RX-V AV receivers in India

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. has announced two new RX-V AV receivers in the Indian market.
The company has launched the RX-V6A and RX-V4A audio/video receivers in India.
The new RX-V line has support for 8K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+.
The RX-V4A model offers five channels of support, while the RX-V6A models will offer seven channels of support.
The RX-V6A comes with three 8K HDMI inputs (7 inputs total). All four inputs on the RX-V4A are also 8K HDMI inputs.
The AV receives also include HDMI 2.1 compatibility to provide better user experience with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) and quick media switching (QMS).
The company has also increased the power supply from HDMI outputs to 300mA to support powered HDMI cables for longer wiring needs.
Both models also offer a range of MusicCast capabilities and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services and multi-room audio.
Both the RX-V4A and RX-V6A offer MusicCast Surround, allowing optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch. setup without the need for speaker wire to the AV receiver.
All inputs on the RX-V4A and the RX-V6A model support Dolby Vision.
The RX-V6A is a 7.2-channel 100-watt AV receiver while the RX-V4A is a 5.1-channel, 80-watt AV receiver.
The RX-V6A is priced at ₹64,490 while the RX-V4A costs ₹47,490.
