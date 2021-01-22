Otter.ai lets users transcribe Google Meet calls in real time with Chrome extension

Otter.ai, an automated transcription service has launched a new Google Chrome extension that can help transcribe Google Meet calls in real time.

“The Otter.ai Chrome Extension for Google Meet transcribes and captions the meeting in real time, and saves the recording transcript to your Otter account,” the company said in a blog post.

Google Meet adds new troubleshoot and help option to the menu

The extension is available in all Otter.ai plans with no extra charge. Users can install the extension through the Chrome Web Store.

In order to use the extension, they will need to sign into their account . Once signed in, users can start Google Meet in Chrome browse, click on the Otter.ai Chrome Extension icon to open it and click on the Record button to begin. Optionally, users can also select an Otter group to share the recording transcript.

The extension lets users see closed caption through the ‘CC’ button during their call. They can pause and resume the recording as required. The recording transcript will be automatically saved in the user’s Otter account.

The platform also offers live transcriptions with Zoom as well. However, users are required to have a paid Otter and Zoom plan to use the service unlike with Google Meet.