Info-tech

Otter.ai lets users transcribe Google Meet calls in real time with Chrome extension

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Otter.ai, an automated transcription service has launched a new Google Chrome extension that can help transcribe Google Meet calls in real time.

“The Otter.ai Chrome Extension for Google Meet transcribes and captions the meeting in real time, and saves the recording transcript to your Otter account,” the company said in a blog post.

Google Meet adds new troubleshoot and help option to the menu

The extension is available in all Otter.ai plans with no extra charge. Users can install the extension through the Chrome Web Store.

In order to use the extension, they will need to sign into their account . Once signed in, users can start Google Meet in Chrome browse, click on the Otter.ai Chrome Extension icon to open it and click on the Record button to begin. Optionally, users can also select an Otter group to share the recording transcript.

The extension lets users see closed caption through the ‘CC’ button during their call. They can pause and resume the recording as required. The recording transcript will be automatically saved in the user’s Otter account.

The platform also offers live transcriptions with Zoom as well. However, users are required to have a paid Otter and Zoom plan to use the service unlike with Google Meet.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 22, 2021
Google
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.