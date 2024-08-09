Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said his government aims to make the state a $1-trillion (about ₹80 lakh crore) economy over the next one decade.

Addressing a gathering of IT Serve Alliance at Dallas, he made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad.

“We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the last few decades. Now, let us all join to build a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future,” he said.

The Chief Minister met Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems at Palo Alto on Friday.

“As a key influencer in the Valley, Narayen was highly receptive and proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City,” a CMO statement said on Friday.

Amgen centre in Hyderabad

Amgen, a Nasdaq-listed biotech company, has announced plans to open a technology and innovation centre in Hyderabad. The centre will accelerate the company’s digital capabilities across its centres to further advance its pipeline of medicines.

Amgen India will be located in the IT hub of Madhapur. The six-floor facility, which can accommodate 3,000 employees, will be operational in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. “They decided to locate the centre in Hyderabad for its talent across medicine, life sciences and data sciences, and the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence (AI),” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said here on Friday.

“At a time when a quickly aging global population needs more innovation, the convergence of biotechnology and technology is enabling Amgen to work with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency — a milestone for which we have been preparing for over a decade,” David M Reese, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer at Amgen, said.

Amgen India will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale, that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time.

Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive to run the company’s operations in India.

Future State

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy announced that the State would have a tagline ‘The Future State’ Addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto on Thursday, he said the State deserved such a tagline considering the potential for growth.

Citing the examples of some US cities and States, he said a tagline would help promote brand Telangana.

Sridhar Babu appealed to the CEOs to explore investment opportunities in the city, which has emerged as a major IT destination in India.