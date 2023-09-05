“More than 200,000 people have taken our generative AI training classes online,” said Thomas Kurien, Chief Executive Officer at Google Cloud on Tuesday. Google Cloud had launched generative AI capabilities for businesses, governments and developers in March. Kurien, in his keynote, spoke of the capabilities that would be unlocked for Indian businesses by Google’s Gen AI capabilities.

“At Google, we have been working with AI since 2004. We have integrated AI into our products for almost 15 years,” said Kurien in his keynote address at Google Cloud Leader’s connect in Mumbai.

“We have taken these AI tools and models and integrated them into our products. We have worked with a broad collection of partners,” he said.

Partners that Google is partnering with include, 66degrees, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, KPMG, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro, among others. Partners contribute their industry experience, business process knowledge and data science background to the relationship. Google Cloud gives partners an early look at its emerging technologies as well as technical assistance.

Google Cloud’s initiative in in line with competitors in the cloud computing space. AWS cited partner collaboration in April when the company launched several generative AI products. Microsoft last month cited generative AI as a “massive partner opportunity” and the key to a total addressable market worth up to $6.5 trillion