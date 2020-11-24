Over 70,000 Indian exporters to showcase their products during Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale on Amazon

Over 70,000 Indian exporters are gearing up for the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on Amazon, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will begin on Thursday, November 26 and will end on Monday, November 30.

Thousands of products from Indian exporters will be showcased on Amazon’s global websites during the sale. This includes STEM Toys, fashion jewellery, tea and beverages, beauty products, Leather journals and bags by exporters from across India.

Last year, Indian exporters saw a YOY growth of 76 per cent in the total units sold during the Black Friday sale and 55 per cent YOY growth in total units sold on Cyber Monday, Amazon said.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) is an important time of the year for Indian MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling as it marks the beginning of the global holiday season,” Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade, Amazon said.

“Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on e-commerce for products globally, we believe that the 2020 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers.” Kamra said.

“Exports will continue to play a critical role in the revival and growth of the Indian economy and e-commerce exports help lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business,” Kamra added.